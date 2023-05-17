Mosinee softball dominates Edgar, Everest boys and Wausau Wolfpack girls lacrosse fall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee and Edgar softball collided in their final regular season games of the season. A 2-2 tie through would only last for so long, as the Indians scored 5 runs in the 5th en route to a dominating 12-2 victory.

To lacrosse, D.C. Everest boys are aching for their first win of the season with hosting 3-5 Pacelli. But, the Cardinals would run away with a 15-6 victory. The Wausau Wolfpack girls team hosted Green bay Notre Dame off a lengthy road trip and the Tritans unpacked an 8-4 start through one quarter. The Wolfpack ultimately narrowed the gap but couldn’t reach a lead, losing 13-11.

DCE has a prime opportunity to secure their first victory vs. winless Janesville on Saturday, while Pacelli looks for their fourth-straight win vs. Wausau Wolfpack boys on Thursday. For the girl’s Wolfpack team, they’ll strive to bounce back vs. Hudson on Saturday.

