News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Kwik Trip ranks #1 among U.S. gas stations

Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip(CBS)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin cultural staple was recognized by USA Today as the best gas station chain in the U.S.

You guessed it – Kwik Trip. From cheese curds and milk to coffee and donuts – and, of course, gas – the nearest Kwik Trip has everything you need. Famous for their Midwest hospitality, Kwik Trip goes above and beyond being just a convenience store.

The list was judged based on more than just gas. Quality of service, food, and cleanliness were among the other factors considered.

In their explanation of Kwik Trip’s placing, USA Today cited the more than two dozen different bakery items the chain makes every day, as well as their milk, sourced within 100 miles of La Crosse.

Kwik Trip has more than 800 locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota, and Illinois, USA Today said.

Midwest hospitality must have counted a lot for USA Today judges because the Des Moines-based grocery store Hy-Vee chain claimed the runner-up slot.

1. Kwik Trip

2. Hy-Vee

3. RaceTrac

4. Royal Farms

5. Maverik

6. Parker’s

7. Sheetz

8. Love’s Travel Stops

9. QuikTrip

10. Sapp Bros. Travel Centers

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance Light
Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High School to close at end of school year
1 killed in crash on Highway 29 on April 27
Investigators said speed was factor in April 27 fatal crash in Wausau
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The DOT is repairing the Lake Katherine Bridge through late August
Traffic on Hwy 51 near Minocqua expected to be a headache all summer

Latest News

Debt Ceiling impact on your finances
Debt Ceiling impact on your finances
Financial expert breaks down your financial impact if debt ceiling defaults
Up North Beerfest
Eagle River announces Up North Beerfest tickets on sale now
Clark County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in Nov. 6 drive-by shooting
Better labeling on products at Wausau farmers market
Wausau Farmers Market hopes new labeling clarifies where your food is from