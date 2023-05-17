Healthfirst set to bring SANE services back to Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Healthfirst in Marshfield has been planning to fill the need for SANE services, or Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, to patients for the past six months.

SANE services are forensic exams given to victims of rape or sexual assault and last fall, Marshfield Clinic cut its SANE program.

“We’re really looking at filling that gap. The services will be very similar, you will still have the forensic nurse exam,” said Jessica Scharfenberg, Healthfirst CEO.

Scharfenberg said adding the service is the least they could do for central Wisconsin.

“Being able to bring that back home for individuals during some of the most vulnerable times in their life is just one of the most amazing things as an organization we can do,” Scharfenberg added.

Now with an option in Marshfield once again, victims don’t have to worry about the burden of travel for an exam.

“The travel aspect is really helpful if someone was just assaulted. The last thing they’re going to want to do is sit in a car for an hour and a half just to get to a clinic to be examined,” said Kelsey Wussow, lead public nurse, Clark County Health Department. “If we can help them during that time it’s just really fulfilling as an individual but also as an organization that we can help you here”

Having this access once again will also help put attackers behind bars sooner.

“Having an organization like this who is willing to take on that responsibility really means a lot for our office to be able to prosecute these cases successfully and get these offenders off the streets,” said David Knaapen, assistant district attorney, Wood County.

