Gov. Evers visits Plover to highlight accessible internet across Wisconsin

An more than $800K Broadband Expansion Grant was awarded by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to Solarus
By Dale Ryman
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers celebrated broadband expansion in Portage County Tuesday as he visited the Food and Farm Exploration Center in Plover.

Solarus recently received an $800,000 broadband grant which they’ll use to get internet access to more than 200 businesses and 1,200 homes in both the Town and Village of Plover.

“If you don’t have broadband, kids can’t do their homework. Adults can’t interact with each other or across the country. We feel glad to be part of this effort to bring broadband to everybody across the state of Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers

Since 2019, Gov. Evers has allocated more than $340 million in state and federal money to expand high-speed internet across Wisconsin.

“Over the last four years, we’ve made record-setting investments in expanding access to high-speed internet across the state, and with our investments, more than 390,000 homes and businesses in every corner of Wisconsin will have new or improved internet access,” stated Gov. Evers. “But there is still more work to do if we want to make sure our infrastructure is prepared to support a workforce and an economy of the 21st Century.”

