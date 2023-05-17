News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Mid-week cool down, showers & storms Thursday

Highs returning near normal Wednesday, but cooler than the recent temperature trend. Plan for rain and thunderstorms for the second half of Thursday. Pleasant weather looks likely for the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cooler air settling over the forecast area in wake of a cold front. You may need the light coat when starting the morning Wednesday as temperatures have fallen into the 30s for most, bringing patchy frost for some.

Cooler highs, low to mid 60s under sunshine mixed with haze
Cooler highs, low to mid 60s under sunshine mixed with haze(WSAW)

Highs rebounding back to the 60s and near average during the afternoon hours. Highs around the mid-60s. Expect hazy and mostly sunny skies. Elevated fire danager threats continue over the Northwoods due to low and dry relative humidity and dew point values through Wednesday. Outdoor burning highly discourage, especially for those up north.

Very high fire danger over the Northwoods
Very high fire danger over the Northwoods(WSAW)

A weather system arrives Thursday bringing chances for showers and thunderstorms. Plan for increasing clouds during the morning hours, then cloudy by the afternoon. Highs near the low 70s. By mid to late afternoon, rain begins to flow in from the west tracking east, eventually bringing rounds for scattered thunderstorms by the early hours.

Showers and thunderstorms move in Thursday late afternoon
Showers and thunderstorms move in Thursday late afternoon(WSAW)

The risk of any severe storms is low, though some thunderstorms could become strong. Staying damp Thursday night with times of showers, but turning drier throughout Friday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms track west to east Thursday evening
Showers and thunderstorms track west to east Thursday evening(WSAW)
Around a quarter inch of rain to accumulate Thursday evening through early Friday
Around a quarter inch of rain to accumulate Thursday evening through early Friday(WSAW)

Expect mostly cloudy skies for much of Friday, with cooler highs near 60. Weather conditions for the upcoming weekend look near average with highs mid to upper 60s. Possible to warm into the low 70s. As of now, expecting dry weather Saturday and Sunday.

