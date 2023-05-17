News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Children as young as 4 should learn life-saving skills, experts say

FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.
FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Leading heart health organizations, including the American Heart Association, said children as young as four can learn how to call 911 in a medical emergency.

By age 10 to 12, they should be able to administer CPR.

In a statement, doctors say young children might not be strong enough to perform correct chest compressions, but they can still learn the basics on how to do it.

They also urge parents to teach their young kids what 911 is, how to call it and what their address is to direct emergency services to their home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 90% of people who go into cardiac arrest outside the hospital die because the people around them don’t always know how to help.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High School to close at end of school year
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Ambulance Light
Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting
1 killed in crash on Highway 29 on April 27
Investigators said speed was factor in April 27 fatal crash in Wausau
The DOT is repairing the Lake Katherine Bridge through late August
Traffic on Hwy 51 near Minocqua expected to be a headache all summer

Latest News

A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Chances for rain begin to increase Thursday
First Alert Weather: Mid-week cool down, showers & storms Thursday
Literacy interventionist Liz Snapp talks with third grader Jakeem Henderson, 8, at Schaumburg...
‘Mississippi miracle’: Kids’ reading scores have soared in Deep South states