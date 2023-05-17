Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital denies wrongdoing in teen’s death

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital denies wrongdoing in the death of Grace Schara and is asking for the lawsuit against it to be tossed out.

As we’ve reported, Schara’s family claims the doctors and nurses who cared for the 19-year-old before she died in October 2021 violated her rights when they listed her as “Do Not Resuscitate” without consent.

In a response filed Monday in Outagamie County Circuit Court, the hospital denies each of the family’s claims.

The response says Schara’s condition may have been the result of the plaintiffs, of disease progressing beyond control, or the result of pre-existing conditions.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.