Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High School to close at end of school year

By Sean White
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High School is closing its doors at the completion of the 2022-23 school year according to its website.

The school opened in 2004, welcoming 13 initial students in grades nine and ten with the purpose of providing faith-based education to teens in the Wisconsin Valley Area.

As with many schools that have been forced to close their doors, diminishing enrollment over the years has left Wisconsin Valley Lutheran with just 19 students in the entire school.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

