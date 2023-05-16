Wisconsin Rapids GM dealer, Chevy Youth Baseball team up to support youth sports

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wheelers Chevrolet, Buick, GMC of Wisconsin Rapids has teamed up with Chevrolet and the Chevy Youth Baseball program to provide new equipment, instruction opportunities, and sponsorship dollars for the Wisconsin Rapids Youth Sports Association.

Chevy Youth Baseball is returning to Wisconsin Rapids on May 20 for a day of exciting baseball games, fun activities, and giveaways. This event is part of Chevy’s commitment to support local communities and youth sports programs across the country.

“We’re proud to be able to offer this opportunity to local sports teams,” said Mary Jo Wheeler, owner, Wheelers Chevrolet Buick GMC of Wisconsin Rapids.

The Chevy Youth Baseball Test Drive Fundraising Opportunity is a program by which Wheelers will provide $20 on behalf of every customer that visits the event and takes a test drive in any one of the new Chevrolet vehicles in stock, up to a maximum of $2,000.

Funds raised from the events, hosted through General Motors Chevrolet, are part of a national campaign to equip youth sports teams with the gear they need to succeed. Through Wheelers and the Chevrolet Youth Baseball, over $25,000 in cash and equipment have been committed to area youth sports teams.

“We’re thrilled to have another exciting day of Chevy Youth Baseball in Wisconsin Rapids,” said Wheeler. “This event is all about celebrating the power of youth sports, and we’re proud to be a part of that. We can’t wait to see all the young players and their families come out for a day of fun and baseball.”

The event will take place on May 20, at Witter Field, located at 521 Lincoln St. in Wisconsin Rapids. Admission is free, and anyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the festivities.

Since 2017, Wheelers has hosted Chevy Test Drives at each of their locations in Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Merrill, and Medford. Their Coloma location will also join this year.

For more information about Chevy Youth Baseball and other community initiatives from Chevy, visit their website at www.chevy.com/community.

