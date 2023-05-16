News and First Alert Weather App
Wings over Wausau to be held next month at Downtown Wausau Airport

Wings Over Wausau chicken wing competition (FILE)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers from Wausau events are gearing up for the second annual Wings Over Wausau. It’s June 16 and 17 at the Downtown Wausau Airport.

The event offers professional airshows and fireworks on both days. It also includes a wing competition. People can buy a punch card and then sample wings from several vendors and vote for their favorite.

There’s also still time to sign up for the 5K that’s planned for Saturday morning. Admission is $5 and kids 12 and under are free.

Click here for more information including a schedule of events.

