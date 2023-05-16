Wings over Wausau to be held next month at Downtown Wausau Airport

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers from Wausau events are gearing up for the second annual Wings Over Wausau. It’s June 16 and 17 at the Downtown Wausau Airport.

The event offers professional airshows and fireworks on both days. It also includes a wing competition. People can buy a punch card and then sample wings from several vendors and vote for their favorite.

There’s also still time to sign up for the 5K that’s planned for Saturday morning. Admission is $5 and kids 12 and under are free.

Click here for more information including a schedule of events.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.