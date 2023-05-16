Traffic on Hwy 51 near Minocqua expected to be a headache all summer

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The busy tourism season is inching closing and closer in the Northwoods, but as campers and boaters make their way through Hazelhurst and Minocqua on Highway 51 their travel is expected to take a bit longer.

You may have already seen cars backed up along the stretch of one-lane road on Highway 51, but Michelle Guion with the Rhinelander DOT said these updates on the Lake Katherine Bridge are necessary, and it’s better than having a full bridge replacement.

“Long term, this just makes a better driving surface. It makes sure the bridge isn’t deteriorating, so we wouldn’t have to do a full bridge replacement anytime in the near future,” Guion said.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend, traffic will be congested, but not as bad as you think.

“For the holiday weekends will have it pulled off. So, over Memorial weekend it’s going to be a single lane in each direction, so it should be no different than it was before,” said Guoin.

This project is scheduled to be completed by August 31, but Goin said it could all be done sooner depending on favorable weather and other factors.

