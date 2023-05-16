News and First Alert Weather App
Town of Amherst to offer electronic recycling collection on June 1

(wvir)
By Sean White
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department will be holding an electronic recycling collection event at the Town of Amherst Town Hall on Thursday, June 1 from 3-6 p.m.

This event is for residents of Portage County only. Non-Portage County residents and businesses of any size will be turned away.

Portage County Solid Waste is able to offer this event at an extremely discounted rate of $20 per vehicle with a maximum of 20 items per vehicle thanks to grant funds.

Residents need to enter the parking/event area off Hwy Q from the south and exit to the north. Signs and event staff will direct you to the off-loading area where you’ll pay and take a short survey while your items are removed from your vehicle. To help keep traffic moving, bring exact change or have checks prewritten out to PCSW or Portage County Solid Waste. They will not accept credit or debit cards.

Accepted during the event: Cable boxes, cables & cords, cameras & camcorders, cell phones/PDAs and charges, clocks, coffee makers, copiers, printers, scanners & fax machines, desktop computer towers & peripherals, docking stations, DVD/VHS/Blu-Ray players (no discs), external drives (all types), fans, hair dryers, landline phones, laptop computers & peripherals, monitors (all types), MP3 & iPod players, microwaves, projectors, radios, satellite dishes & receivers, servers, stereos & speakers, toasters, TVs (all types), UPS & jump starters, video game consoles & controllers.

Not accepted during the event: Ballasts, batteries, bulbs/lamps, capacitors, gas cylinders, ink & toner cartridges, holiday lights, liquids, medical & radioactive wastes, medical & lab equipment, refrigerant-containing appliances, smoke detectors, vape pens, refrigerators, and washing machines.

If you can’t make the event, the Portage County Transfer Facility accepts most of these items year-round. Give them a call at 715-343-6297 or visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

