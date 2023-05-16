News and First Alert Weather App
Tickets still available to see former 'American Idol' contestants May 16

Ruben & Clay: Twenty | The Tour to be held May 16 at Grand Theater
Ruben & Clay: Twenty | The Tour to be held May 16 at Grand Theater(The Grand Theater)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available to see Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken Tuesday night at the Grand Theater.

The former American Idol contestants are teaming up for their Twenty tour. It’s been 20 years since the two appeared on Idol together. The show is May 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $45. Click here to purchase tickets online.

