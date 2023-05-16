Tickets still available to see former ‘American Idol’ contestants May 16

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available to see Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken Tuesday night at the Grand Theater.

The former American Idol contestants are teaming up for their Twenty tour. It’s been 20 years since the two appeared on Idol together. The show is May 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $45. Click here to purchase tickets online.

