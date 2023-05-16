News and First Alert Weather App
SentryWorld hosts media day as it drives toward the U.S. Senior Open in June

The Stevens Point golf course will host the tournament June 27 - July 2
By Nolan Bulmahn and Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time ever, SentryWorld will host the U.S. Senior Open, creating even more of a buzz throughout central Wisconsin.

“The time I’ve spent running around town doing errands and stuff, everybody has asked me about the logo on the shirt or what brings me into town,” said Ben Kimball, United States Golf Association Senior Director of Championships. “And you can feel this buzz is getting ready to kind of explode within the community.”

Stevens Point is no stranger to championship golf, they hosted the USGA Women’s Amateur Public Links in 1986 and the U.S. Girl’s Junior Tournament back in 2019.

Over 3,000 golfers have entered this year’s contest, but that number will eventually be cut down to a 156-player field next month. With one of the USGA’s premier events coming to central Wisconsin, the impact on the city will be significant.

“The businesses in the area are excited, the hotels obviously will be very busy,” said Mike James, general manager of SentryWorld. “Not just here in Stevens Point, but in the central Wisconsin area and beyond.

James credited the city’s passion for golf as appealing to bringing a championship tournament back to SentryWorld. From Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza to the SentryWorld staff, James said this championship wouldn’t have been possible without the great community support.

