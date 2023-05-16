News and First Alert Weather App
Save money on your monthly utilities

89% of consumers have seen a price increase in utility bill or service
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — More than 90% of homeowners are concerned about the rise in the cost of home utility expenses, according to a recent study by SaveOnEnergy.

SaveOnEnergy’s study also found those making less than $40,000 per year are impacted the most.

Hannah Hillson is an energy expert at SaveOnEnergy.com. She said there are a few things you can do to try to lower costs.

“Simple things like turning off your lights, switching to LED light bulbs, those can make little incremental impacts on your utility bills, specifically like electricity.” Hillson explained. “But then when it comes to your gas bills or your water bill, just being extra mindful about how much you’re consuming really makes an impact.”

Hillson shared several other tips to keep costs at bay:

  • Examine your utility bill, line by line, to see if there are ways for you to cut back
  • Look for online resources from your provider or SaveOnEnergy for ways to conserve and save
  • Turn off lights and appliances you aren’t using
  • Wash your laundry in cold water

Hillson said to expect a higher electricity rate when temperatures rise because due to increased air conditioning usage. Similarly, gas rates tend to increase during the winter when we use natural gas for heating.

