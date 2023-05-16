News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rangers find woman dead inside car at Yellowstone National Park, man arrested

Officials say a woman's death is under investigation after she was found dead inside a car at...
Officials say a woman's death is under investigation after she was found dead inside a car at Yellowstone National Park.(National Park Service | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (Gray News) - Park rangers say they found a woman’s body inside a car at Yellowstone National Park over the weekend.

According to the National Park Service, rangers found the body when responding to a reported incident on Craig Pass, about 3 miles south of Old Faithful, on Saturday.

Authorities said a vehicle had been driven into a snowbank at that location with a man standing outside of the car.

Upon further investigation, rangers reported they found the deceased female inside the vehicle.

The unidentified man was detained and arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges, the park service said.

Investigators are currently determining what led to the woman’s death with her identity not immediately released.

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed for about 24 hours for the on-scene investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance Light
Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High School to close at end of school year
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Town of Marathon resident Jeffery H Seubert is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Man arrested following child-sex sting in Wausau out on bond
The DOT is repairing the Lake Katherine Bridge through late August
Traffic on Hwy 51 near Minocqua expected to be a headache all summer

Latest News

FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Danny Masterson used drugging, Scientology to get away with rape, prosecutor says
The family of Mary Morrer, 86, says she suffered a heat stroke and died while gardening.
86-year-old woman dies after suffering heat stroke while gardening, family says
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP takes first step to override veto of 12-week abortion limit
Rep. Tom Tiffany speaks at re-election campaign.
Rep. Tom Tiffany to consider a possible senate bid this summer
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the...
Biden speaks out against ‘antisemitic bile’ during Jewish American Heritage Month celebration