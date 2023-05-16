New street cameras help Wausau police solve crime like never before

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Technology is all around us and now you’ll even find it in the streets around Wausau as the city finishes installing cameras with license plate reading technology this week.

Wausau Police Department Captain Ben Graham said the cameras have been a success and have helped solve three cases in the past week alone including recovering two stolen vehicles and solving a hit-and-run case.

“What those cameras do is they capture the rear of the vehicle to capture the license plate,” said Capt. Graham.

About 20 of them were mounted on utility polls throughout the City of Wausau.

The reason for installing the cameras? “Many crimes involve some type of vehicle,” said Capt. Graham.

The license plate reader technology captures photos of your vehicle in an instant, storing them all for 30 days before automatically deleting them.

“It also captures what we call the vehicle fingerprint. The make and model, and unique things about the vehicle, for example, does it have a top rack, a back rack, a trailer, or even bumper stickers,” added Capt. Graham.

“That striking driver didn’t stick around and fled the scene. We didn’t have a license plate but we had a description of the vehicle. So that officer was able to take that description kind of think about where that vehicle would have traveled, selected a couple of the cameras and within just a few minutes we were able to go from no suspect to a potential suspect,” said Capt. Graham.

Within an hour, officers found the vehicle in downtown Wausau and saw it had damage consistent with the wreck and were then able to make an arrest.

“Not only did they apprehend the driver for the hit and run, but they also apprehended that driver for over 50 grams of methamphetamine that they had in the vehicle,” Capt. Graham said.

The Wausau Police Department has now been able to turn what used to be red light cases, into green ones.

