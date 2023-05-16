New Rib Mountain Water Treatment Plant could cause your water bill to go up

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The new Rib Mountain Water Treatment Plant has been in the works for years, but no ground has been broken into yet.

The blueprint for the water treatment plant is finished. Now, the Rib Mountain Sanitary District has to wait for the DNR to approve of the plant. They have three months to comment and suggest any changes if needed. They are also still looking into how to fund the plant.

Rib Mountain Sanitary District Director Michael Heyroth said that part has been a challenge. As new PFAS levels are being proposed by the EPA, Rib Mountain wants to make sure its water is up to those standards.

“We are getting ahead of the game because we’re stewards of the water, so we are trying to do the best we can to protect the drinking water people of, you know, Rib Mountain, so we’re moving forward with that. We got our plan and we are sticking with that one to keep the water as safe as possible,” said Heyroth.

The new plant will be near Well #3 and if you are worrying about the noise, well, you shouldn’t hear a thing.

“The highway will be much louder than the plant and there will only be a couple of pumps inside the plant, so you would never be able to hear from the outside at all,” said Heyroth.

The Rib Mountain Sanitary District is using its own money, borrowing money, and applying for grants to fund the facility, but if all that doesn’t come together, expect your water bill to go up.

“If there’s a difference that needs to be made up, yeah, it will go to the rate payers and that has not been determined yet. We are looking at a water rate increase of 8% right now,” said Heyroth.

Once the new water plant is up and running your water bill could go up again.

“It’s going to be about a $9 million treatment plant and then there is also going to be upkeep and maintenance and so eventually, those rates will probably be going up. The last time we raised water rates was 31 years ago,” said Heyroth.

The new water treatment plant will have a granular activated treatment carbon system. This will help get rid of PFAS in the water. The new expected completion date for the water treatment plant is 2026.

