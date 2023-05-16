News and First Alert Weather App
Man gets 3 years prison in 2019 Marathon County child pornography case

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. -- A 35-year-old Rhinelander man will spend three years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Kyle Wickersham, formerly of Wausau, will also spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Monday, Wickersham pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of child pornography. He was found guilty and convicted as a result. Seven similar counts were dismissed but considered during his sentencing. He must also register as a sex offender.

Investigators said he uploaded child porn files using an app on his phone in January 2019. The Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the Homeland Security Investigation referral. He was arrested at work on Sept. 19, 2019.

He is currently in the Marathon County jail awaiting transport to begin his prison sentence.

