Investigators said speed was factor in April 27 fatal crash in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators say speed was a factor in a crash that killed a 40-year-old Wausau man on April 27.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 29 near the Marshfield Clinic Stettin Center. Investigators said Chang Xiong died as a result of his injuries.

The crash report, which is based on eyewitness accounts and evidence at the scene showed Chang drove at a high rate of speed while traveling south on S. 36th Avenue. He proceeded through a red stop light and continued south into the clinic parking lot. He struck a curb, a sign and a tree. The vehicle continued airborne and landed on the median between the east and westbound lanes of Highway 29.

When first responders arrive Xiong was unconscious and had a weak pulse. He later died of his injuries.

That portion of Highway 29 reopen about 5 hours later.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.