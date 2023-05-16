News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Investigators said speed was factor in April 27 fatal crash in Wausau

1 killed in crash on Highway 29 on April 27
1 killed in crash on Highway 29 on April 27(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators say speed was a factor in a crash that killed a 40-year-old Wausau man on April 27.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 29 near the Marshfield Clinic Stettin Center. Investigators said Chang Xiong died as a result of his injuries.

The crash report, which is based on eyewitness accounts and evidence at the scene showed Chang drove at a high rate of speed while traveling south on S. 36th Avenue. He proceeded through a red stop light and continued south into the clinic parking lot. He struck a curb, a sign and a tree. The vehicle continued airborne and landed on the median between the east and westbound lanes of Highway 29.

When first responders arrive Xiong was unconscious and had a weak pulse. He later died of his injuries.

That portion of Highway 29 reopen about 5 hours later.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance Light
Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting
Town of Marathon resident Jeffery H Seubert is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Man arrested following child-sex sting in Wausau out on bond
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
The Wisconsin hockey community is mourning the loss of a middle schooler who was killed...
13-year-old hockey player struck, killed by truck while getting on school bus

Latest News

Wings Over Wausau chicken wing competition (FILE)
Wings over Wausau to be held next month at Downtown Wausau Airport
Restlawn Memorial Park offers area to be buried by your pets
Restlawn Memorial Park offers options to be buried with your pet
Wisconsin’s budget forecast dips slightly, still projected to be near $7 billion surplus
Fire weather threats remain in the forecast through mid-week over the Northwoods. Next weather...
First Alert Weather: Copy & paste weather Tuesday, rain arrives Thursday