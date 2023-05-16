Impact100 Greater Wausau announces $100K grant winner

News and First Alert Weather App
United Way wins $100K Impact100 Grant Wausau(WSAW)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County has been awarded $100,000 thanks to Impact100 Greater Wausau.

The grant will allow the United Way to purchase, outfit, and staff a vehicle to create a Mobile Closet. The Mobile Closet expands the existing Community Closets and eliminates barriers by transporting clothing to accessible locations throughout the county.

It will serve the target populations where they already spend time: rural schools, human services agencies, workplaces, and neighborhoods with high ALICE populations (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed).

The United Way was chosen from two other finalists. Friends of Rib Mountain State Park and Learn Bild Fly. Each of the two finalists was awarded a $16,500 merit grant. Each member of Impact100 voted to select a winner during an awards banquet.

The goal of Impact100 Greater Wausau is to provide high-impact grants that reach under-served populations, support nonprofits, and highlight unmet needs in Marathon County.

Members of Impact100 contribute $1,100 annually. Of that amount, $1,000 from each member is pooled into a grant fund to be given away to nonprofit organizations in our community.

In 2023, the group had more than 130 members.

