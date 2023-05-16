Hello, My Name Is: Morgan Reichl

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Morgan Reichl did not know what to expect out of high school soccer when she joined as a freshman. She knew she’d follow in the footsteps of her sister and suit up for Assumption, but she didn’t know which position or where. However, in her freshman season, when her coach asked if anyone would be interested in playing goalie, Reichl stepped up.

“I wasn’t really expecting it. I kind of just came into soccer planning on playing,” said Reichl. “I didn’t really have any plans on a certain position and coach mentioned goalie because there was no one else up for the job and I ended up liking it a lot so I stuck with it.”

Reichl will be the first to say that her first year learning the position came with some growing pains.

”When I started as a freshman, I was very scared and clueless and did not know what was going on,” laughed Reichl.

However, she’s grown into the position she now thrives in for Assumption.

“Training under coach and the past goalie, I definitely have learned a lot of confidence and skill,” said Reichl.

Reichl, now a senior, has helped the Royals to back-to-back trips to the state tournament, getting the start in the net as a junior. She says playing on that stage in Milwaukee can elicit a lot of emotion.

“Being at state definitely adds a late of stress, but looking back on it, it always proves that I can do any game,” said Reichl. “If I can play one of the hardest games, I can come into any regular season game too and play with just as much confidence.”

The Royals lost eight seniors off last year’s state-qualifying team. This year, Reichl is one of just two seniors on the team, standing alongside Gracie Johnson.

“After last year’s seniors left, we, as being the only two seniors, we are really in it together and we’re really just able to have good talks about the team,” said Johnson. “We can be like older sisters to this team.”

Reichl says one of the most humbling parts of being a senior leader is watching the growth of the younger players around her.

“I love seeing all my players grow throughout the season,” said Reichl. “I can feel the shots during practice and how much they’ve improved over the years and over the season.”

It really is team-first for Reichl. As Assumption sits at 9-2 on the season, seven of those wins have come as shutouts for Reichl. However, Reichl says it’s the play of those around her that gives her the confidence to perform.

”I think with every game, I start with the same mentality and just watching the entire team play together it adds a little more cohesiveness,” said Reichl. “It gives everyone a little bit more confidence when you see your teammates playing well.”

