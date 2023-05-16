News and First Alert Weather App
Future of U.S. job market shifting as baby boomers approach retirement

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus has been planning for ways to fill the void left behind by retiring lab professionals for quite some time as the future of the U.S. job market shifts as more baby boomers are set to retire soon.

“Ten years ago we were planning for a substantial amount of retirements due to the aging population and baby boomers in the last three years have just compounded it,” said Michael Hawks, director of lab services for Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Clinics.

They’re looking for ways to make the jobs more attractive.

“We’re reaching out to high schools, getting that younger generation that’s interested in math, science, biology, and chemistry and all those critical thinking areas that we need in the lab,” added Hawks.

“Given the demographic structure of central Wisconsin, we’re going to continue to see a lot of opportunities for workers and challenges for employers trying to find employees because the working-age population has plateaued,” said Matt Kures, community economic development specialist, UW-Madison Extension.

One trend he’s seeing is the number of employees 65 years and older is down prior to the pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re starting to see many people that may have worked a little bit longer after traditional retirement age, that are choosing retirement instead of work,” said Kures. He also questions if employers who are on a hybrid schedule encourage a return to the office.

However, working in the office is the only option for lab professionals.

Hawks said it’s really about getting the word out there. The hope is that by getting the younger generation involved now, there are going to be those people who are able to work and do the job who want to do the job for when the time comes for the baby boomers to retire.

