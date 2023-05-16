News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Copy & paste weather Tuesday, rain arrives Thursday

Staying warm, sunny, and dry for now. Elevated fire weather risk through mid-week. Rain chances picking up Thursday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunny, and dry weather again for Tuesday. A cold will dip south through the region, cooling temperatures from north to south. Expect high temperatures to vary across the forecast area.

Fire weather threats remain in the forecast through mid-week over the Northwoods. Next weather...
Fire weather threats remain in the forecast through mid-week over the Northwoods. Next weather maker arrives Thursday(WSAW)

Elevated fire danager threats continue over the Northwoods due to low and dry relative humidity and dew point values through Wednesday. Outdoor burning highly discourage, especially for those up north.

Northern Wisconsin remains under very high fire weather danger criteria Tuesday. Do not burn...
Northern Wisconsin remains under very high fire weather danger criteria Tuesday. Do not burn outdoors.(WSAW)

Hazy skies mixing with sunshine Tuesday, with highs varying from north to south. Northwoods will cool down first as the cold front slides south by late morning. Highs upper 60s. Central Wisconsin likely warming to the mid-70s, with areas further south of HWY 10 have the chance to make a run to the 80-degree mark. The cold front could trigger an isolated shower, but chances remain low.

Highs today will be cooler in the Northwoods, warmer south as a cold front tracks north to...
Highs today will be cooler in the Northwoods, warmer south as a cold front tracks north to south today(WSAW)

Cooler temperatures overnight, lows near 40. A fair amount of sunshine on Wednesday with seasonable highs in the mid 60s. The elevated fire danger risk will continue in the Northwoods on Wednesday due to the dry atmosphere.

Up and down temperatures over the next few days over North Central Wisconsin
Up and down temperatures over the next few days over North Central Wisconsin(WSAW)

A weather system arrives Thursday, bringing a chances for rain to the area. Expect clouds to thicken during the morning hours on Thursday. Highs near the low 70s. Periods of rain and a chance for a thunderstorm by the afternoon or evening hours. The risk of any severe storms is low. Staying damp Thursday night with times of showers, breezy, and cool into Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms track in Thursday evening and could continue through parts of Friday
Showers and thunderstorms track in Thursday evening and could continue through parts of Friday(WSAW)

Weather conditions for the upcoming weekend look near average with highs mid to upper 60s. As of now, expecting dry weather Saturday and Sunday. But it is possible for some precipitation from Friday to linger into Saturday morning as the low pressure system clears the region.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance Light
Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting
Town of Marathon resident Jeffery H Seubert is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Man arrested following child-sex sting in Wausau out on bond
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
The Wisconsin hockey community is mourning the loss of a middle schooler who was killed...
13-year-old hockey player struck, killed by truck while getting on school bus

Latest News

Elevated fire danger over portions of North Central Wisconsin
First Alert Weather: Dry & warm weather through mid-week, elevated fire danger for Northwoods
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday May 15, 2023
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday May 15, 2023
A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Northwoods on Monday.
First Alert Weather: Elevated fire danger in Northwoods this week