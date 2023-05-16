First Alert Weather: Copy & paste weather Tuesday, rain arrives Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunny, and dry weather again for Tuesday. A cold will dip south through the region, cooling temperatures from north to south. Expect high temperatures to vary across the forecast area.

Fire weather threats remain in the forecast through mid-week over the Northwoods. Next weather maker arrives Thursday (WSAW)

Elevated fire danager threats continue over the Northwoods due to low and dry relative humidity and dew point values through Wednesday. Outdoor burning highly discourage, especially for those up north.

Northern Wisconsin remains under very high fire weather danger criteria Tuesday. Do not burn outdoors. (WSAW)

Hazy skies mixing with sunshine Tuesday, with highs varying from north to south. Northwoods will cool down first as the cold front slides south by late morning. Highs upper 60s. Central Wisconsin likely warming to the mid-70s, with areas further south of HWY 10 have the chance to make a run to the 80-degree mark. The cold front could trigger an isolated shower, but chances remain low.

Highs today will be cooler in the Northwoods, warmer south as a cold front tracks north to south today (WSAW)

Cooler temperatures overnight, lows near 40. A fair amount of sunshine on Wednesday with seasonable highs in the mid 60s. The elevated fire danger risk will continue in the Northwoods on Wednesday due to the dry atmosphere.

Up and down temperatures over the next few days over North Central Wisconsin (WSAW)

A weather system arrives Thursday, bringing a chances for rain to the area. Expect clouds to thicken during the morning hours on Thursday. Highs near the low 70s. Periods of rain and a chance for a thunderstorm by the afternoon or evening hours. The risk of any severe storms is low. Staying damp Thursday night with times of showers, breezy, and cool into Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms track in Thursday evening and could continue through parts of Friday (WSAW)

Weather conditions for the upcoming weekend look near average with highs mid to upper 60s. As of now, expecting dry weather Saturday and Sunday. But it is possible for some precipitation from Friday to linger into Saturday morning as the low pressure system clears the region.

