Donations cover $12,000 of unpaid lunch balances at Stevens Point Area School District

Stevens Point Area Public School District. 6-22-20. (WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point School District said donors have helped pay off $12,000 in student lunch debt.

The idea to help students began on social media. It’s now the ‘Money for Meals’ program. The combined donations, including those received prior to the program’s establishment, have successfully covered over $12,000 in unpaid student meal balances incurred during the fall semester.

A spokeswoman from the Stevens Point School District said the program will continue its efforts during the spring semester, with the second disbursement of donations scheduled for June. Individuals or organizations who wish to support the ongoing the campaign can make a donation at www.PointSchools.net.

