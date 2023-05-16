Central Wisconsin dispatch centers receiving more accidental calls

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood and Portage County Dispatch Centers say accidental 911 calls are becoming increasingly frequent. Just last week, Wood County received between six and 10 from one person alone, who thankfully turned out to be okay.

So, what should you do, and not do, if you happen to accidentally call 911? Well, you should never quickly hang up and act as if nothing happened.

“A lot of times when we have the accidental dials, the hang-ups, people are actually scared they’re going to be getting in trouble for calling without an actual emergency occurring,” said Wood County Dispatch Manager Tony Bastien.

Rest assured, you’re not going to get in trouble. As long as you’re not purposely calling and hanging up that is. It is the dispatchers’ job to call back and make sure you’re ok, which means they need you to answer.

Some people get defensive when this happens.

“Actually sometimes offended that we’re calling them or just frustrated with having to answer the call and having to answer the questions we ask them,” said Bastien. “It’s for the safety of the public at large.”

In the past two years, the Wood County Dispatch Center has seen a spike in 911 “pocket dials,” adding to the overall number of calls they have to answer.

“Last year alone, we had roughly 18,000 calls coming into the dispatch center. In general, we consider 80% of them to be an accidental dial or hang up,″ added Bastien.

Phone updates are partly to blame. Bastien said it’s simply becoming easier to call 911 accidentally as technology aims to improve our everyday lives. These calls can come from crash detection, calling from the lock screen, or even Apple watches dialing on their own.

“We just ask that you remain on the line, explain to us there’s no emergency, and we all go on with our lives,” said Bastien.

He said that while there aren’t many ways to prevent pocket dials, changing how we react to them is essential because not answering that call means first responders who could be needed for a real emergency are devoting their time to a simple mistake.

