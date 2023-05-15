News and First Alert Weather App
Wis. DNR confirms CWD in 2nd wild deer in Wood County

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A wild deer has tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Rudolph, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

According to a media release from the DNR, the deer was a 3-year-old doe, reported sick and dispatched by local department staff.

The second confirmed CWD-positive wild deer detected in Wood County. The case is also within 10 miles of the Portage County border.

The media release states, “As required by state law, the DNR enacts three-year baiting and feeding bans in counties where CWD has been detected and two-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection. This recent detection of CWD in Wood County will renew a 3-year baiting and feeding ban in the county. Portage County is also within 10 miles of the harvest location but is already under a longer three-year baiting and feeding ban due to positive CWD detections within the county.”

