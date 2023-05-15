News and First Alert Weather App
The Weeknd changes social media profiles to real name

FILE - The Weeknd is shown in this file photo. He's using his real name on his social media...
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - The most popular musician on the planet, at least by streaming metrics, is changing his name.

The Weeknd’s Twitter and Instagram accounts now use his real one: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Earlier this month, the Canadian singer-songwriter told “W Magazine” that his next album could be the last with his stage name.

He said he would still make music but wasn’t sure if he’d use The Weeknd after that.

In March, Guinness World Records declared Tesfaye the world’s most popular musician based on streaming statistics.

The Weeknd's real name appears on his social media accounts.
The Weeknd's real name appears on his social media accounts.(Source: TWITTER @THEWEEKND/CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

