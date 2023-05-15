UWSP baseball makes NCAA Tournament, will host Regional

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team has made the field for the D3 NCAA Tournament and will host a Regional this week.

UWSP will host a Regional at Zimmermann Field beginning Friday and are the number one-seed. The Pointers will face four-seed Augustana to open the Regional Friday at 10:00 a.m. The other side of the bracket pits number-two Webster against number-three Loras Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The Pointer won the regular season WIAC title before going 0-2 in the WIAC Tournament last week.

