News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UWSP baseball makes NCAA Tournament, will host Regional

The Pointers will begin their tournament against Augustana on Friday
Trent Van Ess celebrates a third inning home run with Mason Weckler.
Trent Van Ess celebrates a third inning home run with Mason Weckler.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team has made the field for the D3 NCAA Tournament and will host a Regional this week.

UWSP will host a Regional at Zimmermann Field beginning Friday and are the number one-seed. The Pointers will face four-seed Augustana to open the Regional Friday at 10:00 a.m. The other side of the bracket pits number-two Webster against number-three Loras Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The Pointer won the regular season WIAC title before going 0-2 in the WIAC Tournament last week.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madalynn Murphy, 11, has been found safe
Missing Price County girl found safe
Town of Marathon resident Jeffery H Seubert is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Police: Man arrested following child-sex sting in Wausau
The Wisconsin hockey community is mourning the loss of a middle schooler who was killed...
13-year-old hockey player struck, killed by truck while getting on school bus
Ambulance Light
Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Evan Reis is greeted with a high five after scoring a run in the sixth inning in game two of...
Abby/Colby splits twin bill with Medford, Marshfield soccer falls to Pulaski
Impressive tournament run comes to an end for UWSP softball as La Crosse wins the WIAC
High School Sports
High School Sports
Medford mobs Martha Miller after a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning in their 3-1 win...
HIGHLIGHTS: Medford softball clinches GNC title, Wisconsin Valley teams compete at golf meet