Two twins follow in their mother’s footsteps by becoming nurses

MADDISON, Wis. (WSAW) - People across the nation are celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday. Two twins are honoring their mother every day through their career choice. When Jenna Shinstine and Paula Pope were younger their mother Denise Cheramy was always helping people and watching her care for others at a young age which inspired them to learn more about their mother’s profession.

“It was ‘Take your daughter to work day’ at UW, sixth or seventh grade so went to go see the OR and UW all over and just seeing what she did was pretty remarkable,” said Pope.

“She did a demonstration with bike helmets by putting a hardboiled egg on a table and then putting a mixing bowl and slammed a book on it and the egg didn’t crack,” said Shinstine.

She taught them life lessons they still think about now.

“To this day I wear my bike helmet but those were the early on day that her influences of just that made me think, hmmm she does something important and I kind of want to follow in her footsteps,” said Shinstine.

When college came around and the two girls had to decide what to do with their lives it was an easy decision and Denise knew it was the right one.

“Even when they were going to school the stories that we would share and the laughs and of course there’s always tears too that we, so I was really proud that all three of my children went into the medical field,” said Cheramy.

Jenna and Paula even worked in the same hospital as their mother at one point. They got to run into some familiar faces.

“I can think of a certain surgeon, you know, loved him dearly and such but he mentioned, “Oh, you worked with Denise’s’ daughter or daughters and they, “Oh, no, no.” He didn’t believe the story and I was like yeah,” said Cheramy.

Jenna said her mother helped her become the best nurse she can be.

“She has that dedication and loyalty and that reflects who she is as a person and a mother and a friend. It’s been a role model to live by that lifestyle,” said Shinstine.

Denise Cheramy started her career at UW Health and ended it there too. Caregiving runs in the family as there are many more in the medical field.

