Suspect in Wausau stabbing due in court Monday

Jason Hopinka, 39
Jason Hopinka, 39(Wausau Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 39-year-old Wausau man is expected to make his first court appearance Monday after police say he is the suspect in a stabbing.

Jason Hopinka was arrested on charges of recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery. On Friday at 4:05 a.m., Wausau Police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of S 4th Ave. A person called 911 and reported a stabbing had occurred in the home. Inside the home, officers located evidence of a stabbing, however, the victim and suspect were no longer on scene.

At around 7:17 a.m., a 40-year-old male arrived at an area hospital with an injury consistent with a stabbing. Officers identified the male as the victim in the 4th Avenue incident. The victim was treated for his injuries and has since been released.

At around 1:50 p.m., officers with the Wausau Police Department and deputies with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Hopinka in connection with the stabbing. Hopinka was found in a marshy area near Sandal Lane in the Town of Ringle.

A court hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

