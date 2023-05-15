Registration now open for summer camps at Monk Botancial Gardens

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is now open for the summer camp offerings at Monk Botanical Gardens.

Camps are available for kids ages 3-12. However, camps for kids ages 3-4 are now full.

Elise Schuler is the education & events manager at Monk Botanical Gardens. She said new this year is a program for kids ages 12-16 called ‘Naturalist in Training’ who want to help with the little kids.

Camps begin June 5.

“We have three weeks of camp for every age group-- for the 5-year-olds, 7-year-olds, and 9-year-olds. And every week has a different theme for those kiddos.

Schuler said a typical day includes a lot of games and playing outdoors.

“The kiddos always get to do a little adventuring through the gardens. And then there’s usually some hands-on activities that they get to do. So the 5-year-olds, they might do like a scavenger hunt where they look for every color flower they can find and the older kiddos they might look for those flowers and then get to dissect the flowers and learn the different parts,” Schuler said.

“We want everyone to go home every week learning at least one new thing,” she explained.

She said the three camp themes are plantapalooza, aquapalooza and then yuckalooza.

“Yuckapalooza is everything gross, slimy, yucky. So digging up worms…. identifying mushrooms… fun stuff for kids. The kids love to get their hands in the dirt and find all the weird things in the garden,” she said.

Plantapoolza includes flower and tree identification, plus learning how they grow. Aquapalooza allows the kids to look in the pond for frogs and other things that live in the pond.

