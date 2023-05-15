Portage County Sheriff’s Office to hold in-person hunter safety course June 12

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is offering an in-person Hunter Safety class in Stevens Point beginning June 12.

The classroom dates are June 12, 13, 15, and 20 from 4-7 p.m. each day in the Training Room at the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. The field day will be held at the Dewey Shooting Range on June 17 from 8-11 a.m.

There is a $10 fee for the course and anyone can attend. The material that will be covered is designed for students 11-12 years of age and older.

To register for the class, visit the Wisconsin DNR’s website here.

Each student needs to be registered for the class with their own unique DNR customer ID number. If the student doesn’t have a customer ID number, they will need to create a new account on the Gowild webpage.

For questions about the Stevens Point class, contact Deputy Austin Anderson at anderaus@co.portage.wi.gov or call 715-346-1400.

