News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing significant disruption

STILL TITLED: Cyber attacks
STILL TITLED: Cyber attacks(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Inquirer experienced the most significant disruption to its operations in 27 years due to what the newspaper calls a cyberattack.

The company was working to restore print operations after a cyber incursion that prevented the printing of the newspaper’s Sunday print edition, the Inquirer reported on its website.

The news operation’s website was still operational Sunday, although updates were slower than normal, the Inquirer reported.

Inquirer publisher Lisa Hughes said Sunday “we are currently unable to provide an exact time line” for full restoration of the paper’s systems.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work to fully restore systems and complete this investigation as soon as possible,” Hughes said in an email responding to questions from the paper’s newsroom.

The attack was first detected when employees on Saturday morning found the newspaper’s content-management system was not working.

The Inquirer “discovered anomalous activity on select computer systems and immediately took those systems off-line,” Hughes said.

The cyberattack has caused the largest disruption to publication of Pennsylvania’s largest news organization since a massive blizzard in January 1996, the Inquirer reported.

The cyberattack precedes a mayoral primary election scheduled for Tuesday. Hughes said the operational disruption would not affect news coverage of the election, although journalists would be unable to use the newsroom on election night.

Hughes said other Inquirer employees will not be allowed to use offices through at least Tuesday, and the company was looking into coworking arrangements for Tuesday, the Inquirer reported.

An investigation was ongoing into the extent and specific targets of the attack, and the company has contacted the FBI, Hughes said.

The FBI in Philadelphia declined to comment in response to questions from Inquirer journalists, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to Gov. Evers passing Wisconsin Act 5
Town of Marathon resident Jeffery H Seubert is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Town of Marathon man arrested for child enticement and drug offenses
Madalynn Murphy, 11, has been found safe
Missing Price County girl found safe
Wausau's first rooftop restaurant will hold a grand opening on May 19
Owners of Wausau’s first rooftop restaurant looking forward to May 19 grand opening
Jason Hopinka, 39
Suspect in custody after stabbing on Wausau’s west side Friday

Latest News

May 14th in Hmong-Lao Veteran's Day in Wisconsin
Hmong veterans honored at Wisconsin Hmong/Lao Veteran’s Day ceremony in Neillsville
Hmong veterans honored at Wisconsin Hmong/Lao Veteran’s Day ceremony in Neillsville
Hmong veterans honored at Wisconsin Hmong/Lao Veteran’s Day ceremony in Neillsville
Clear with patchy fog south, patchy frost north into Monday AM. Elevated fire danger risk in...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
FILE - Doyle Brunson is pictured prior to play at the final table of the World Series of Poker...
2-time world champion Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89