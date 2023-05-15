News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Over 1,800 mental health providers added to WPS Health network since 2022

(123rf.com)
By Sean White
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2022, WPS Health Insurance added 1,037 mental health providers to its networks, and in 2023, it has added an additional 808, bringing its total to over 8,000 mental healthcare providers.

These numbers are in addition to the mental health care practitioners available through Teladoc® telehealth services. Included in these numbers are all types of mental health care providers, from therapists, alcohol, and other drug abuse counselors to midlevel nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and psychiatrists.

WPS reports show the need for mental health services peaked in 2021 but remains high. From 2020 to 2021, WPS received 11% more claims for mental health services, a 23% increase in total charges for mental health services, and a 15% increase in total customers getting mental health services.

“WPS has focused on growing our mental health networks by seeking out providers with cultural competency to treat customers who have historically been underserved. We know that we need to offer not only enough providers but also a diverse provider population to meet the needs of our communities,” Heather Oliva, WPS senior director of Provider Contracting and Strategy, said.

Oliva added, “WPS further focuses on recruiting providers with the knowledge, expertise, and experience to best serve underrepresented and underserved communities, including, but not limited to, people who are LGBTQ+, have limited English proficiency, or are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color.”

According to the CDC, 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness each year, and more than 50% will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. A Kaiser Family Foundation brief, “The Implications of COVID-19 for Mental Health and Substance Use,” found 50% of young adults ages 18–24 reported anxiety and depression symptoms in 2023, making them more likely than older adults to experience mental health symptoms.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance Light
Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting
Madalynn Murphy, 11, has been found safe
Missing Price County girl found safe
Town of Marathon resident Jeffery H Seubert is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Police: Man arrested following child-sex sting in Wausau
The Wisconsin hockey community is mourning the loss of a middle schooler who was killed...
13-year-old hockey player struck, killed by truck while getting on school bus
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball...
Brewers sign former Woodchuck Ruf, place Woodruff on 60-day IL
Elevated fire danger over portions of North Central Wisconsin
First Alert Weather: Dry & warm weather through mid-week, elevated fire danger for Northwoods
Portage County Sheriff’s Office to hold in-person hunter safety course June 12
Packers honor recipients of Protect & Serve award
4 area police officers honored by Green Bay Packers