Over 1,800 mental health providers added to WPS Health network since 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2022, WPS Health Insurance added 1,037 mental health providers to its networks, and in 2023, it has added an additional 808, bringing its total to over 8,000 mental healthcare providers.

These numbers are in addition to the mental health care practitioners available through Teladoc® telehealth services. Included in these numbers are all types of mental health care providers, from therapists, alcohol, and other drug abuse counselors to midlevel nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and psychiatrists.

WPS reports show the need for mental health services peaked in 2021 but remains high. From 2020 to 2021, WPS received 11% more claims for mental health services, a 23% increase in total charges for mental health services, and a 15% increase in total customers getting mental health services.

“WPS has focused on growing our mental health networks by seeking out providers with cultural competency to treat customers who have historically been underserved. We know that we need to offer not only enough providers but also a diverse provider population to meet the needs of our communities,” Heather Oliva, WPS senior director of Provider Contracting and Strategy, said.

Oliva added, “WPS further focuses on recruiting providers with the knowledge, expertise, and experience to best serve underrepresented and underserved communities, including, but not limited to, people who are LGBTQ+, have limited English proficiency, or are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color.”

According to the CDC, 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness each year, and more than 50% will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. A Kaiser Family Foundation brief, “The Implications of COVID-19 for Mental Health and Substance Use,” found 50% of young adults ages 18–24 reported anxiety and depression symptoms in 2023, making them more likely than older adults to experience mental health symptoms.

