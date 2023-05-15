Northwoods garage band named Summerfest ‘Rockonsin’ state finalist

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Summerfest has announced the 2023 Rockonsin top 10 state finalist bands who will be performing June 23 and 24 at Summerfest.

The bands will be performing on the Summerfest Generac Power Stage from 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. on both days.

The band finalists are:

A Little Stitious (Rock): Park Falls Chequamegon and Ashland High Schools

blue island (Alternative): Whitefish Bay, Brookfield East, Milwaukee Rufus King, and Shorewood High Schools

Geology Club (Rock): Waukesha West High School

The Double Sharps (Rock): Hartland Arrowhead Union High School

The Lightways (Rock): Germantown, Sussex, Menomonee Falls, and Brookfield East Middle Schools

30 Minute Difference (Rock): Chippewa Falls Middle and High Schools

Too Much Tension (Rock): Green Bay Preble High School

Resonate (Rock): Eau Claire Messiah Lutheran School and Chippewa Falls Middle and High Schools

Sacrament (Metal): Muskego High School

Shock Therapy (Metal): Campbellsport High School

