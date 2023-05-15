News and First Alert Weather App
Northwoods garage band named Summerfest ‘Rockonsin’ state finalist

Rockin' Cow Hand
Rockin' Cow Hand(Summerfest)
By Sean White
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Summerfest has announced the 2023 Rockonsin top 10 state finalist bands who will be performing June 23 and 24 at Summerfest.

The bands will be performing on the Summerfest Generac Power Stage from 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. on both days.

The band finalists are:

  • A Little Stitious (Rock): Park Falls Chequamegon and Ashland High Schools
  • blue island (Alternative): Whitefish Bay, Brookfield East, Milwaukee Rufus King, and Shorewood High Schools
  • Geology Club (Rock): Waukesha West High School
  • The Double Sharps (Rock): Hartland Arrowhead Union High School
  • The Lightways (Rock): Germantown, Sussex, Menomonee Falls, and Brookfield East Middle Schools
  • 30 Minute Difference (Rock): Chippewa Falls Middle and High Schools
  • Too Much Tension (Rock): Green Bay Preble High School
  • Resonate (Rock): Eau Claire Messiah Lutheran School and Chippewa Falls Middle and High Schools
  • Sacrament (Metal): Muskego High School
  • Shock Therapy (Metal): Campbellsport High School
