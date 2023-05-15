Never Forgotten Honor Flight marks 44th mission, 112 veterans on-board

News and First Alert Weather App
112 veterans embark on Honor Flight trip on Monday, May 15
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Early Monday morning, 112 Vietnam-era veterans got ready to board a plane at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

The First Never Forgotten Honor Flight took place in April 2010. Monday it marked its 44th flight. The Honors Flight takes veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials in their honor. The one-day trip is completely free for the veterans.

It’ll be a memorable trip with planned stops at the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the 9/11 Memorial and so much more. The veterans will return to CWA at around 10 p.m. The public is invited to welcome them home. People should arrive at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee between 8-9 p.m. for their return between 10-11 p.m.

