News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Martha Stewart has landed a historic spot on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 81-year-old lifestyle businesswoman is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured.

Stewart revealed her cover shot on Monday’s “Today Show” saying, “I like that picture.”

The shoot was in the Dominican Republic. Stewart appears in a total of 10 looks.

Sports Illustrated called the cover “epic” on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance Light
Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting
Madalynn Murphy, 11, has been found safe
Missing Price County girl found safe
Town of Marathon resident Jeffery H Seubert is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Police: Man arrested following child-sex sting in Wausau
The Wisconsin hockey community is mourning the loss of a middle schooler who was killed...
13-year-old hockey player struck, killed by truck while getting on school bus
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Michael Flynn, a retired three-star general who served as Trump's national security adviser,...
Trump tells former adviser Michael Flynn: ‘We’re going to bring you back’
San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball...
Brewers sign former Woodchuck Ruf, place Woodruff on 60-day IL
A Florida teen says a shark attack won't keep her out of the ocean.
13-year-old girl survives bull shark attack, family says
LNL: Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new...
LNL: Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
Over 1,800 mental health providers added to WPS Health network since 2022