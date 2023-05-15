News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting

Ambulance Light
Ambulance Light(KPTV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITING, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old man has died after he became stuck in a paper machine at Mative Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday at Mative Inc. Paper Mill.

Sheriff’s Deputies along with EMS personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving measures. The man died as a result of his injuries. The man’s name is not being released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Plover Fire Department, Plover EMR, Portage County Ambulance, Aspirus MedEvac, Portage County Chaplain Services, and the Portage County Medical Examiner.

The ongoing investigation is being completed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office along with Mative Inc. Paper Mill.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madalynn Murphy, 11, has been found safe
Missing Price County girl found safe
Town of Marathon resident Jeffery H Seubert is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Town of Marathon man arrested for child enticement and drug offenses
The Wisconsin hockey community is mourning the loss of a middle schooler who was killed...
13-year-old hockey player struck, killed by truck while getting on school bus
A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Northwoods on Monday.
First Alert Weather: Elevated fire danger in Northwoods this week
Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to Gov. Evers passing Wisconsin Act 5

Latest News

Summer Activities with Monk Botanical Gardens interview - 05.15.2023
Summer Activities with Monk Botanical Gardens interview - 05.15.2023
7 Things You Need to Know - 05.15.2023
7 Things You Need to Know - 05.15.2023
112 veterans embark on Honor Flight trip on Monday, May 15
Never Forgotten Honor Flight marks 44th mission, 112 veterans on-board
Camp Phillip road improvement to begin May 15
Roadwork on Camp Phillips in Weston begins Monday