Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting

WHITING, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old man has died after he became stuck in a paper machine at Mative Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday at Mative Inc. Paper Mill.

Sheriff’s Deputies along with EMS personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving measures. The man died as a result of his injuries. The man’s name is not being released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Plover Fire Department, Plover EMR, Portage County Ambulance, Aspirus MedEvac, Portage County Chaplain Services, and the Portage County Medical Examiner.

The ongoing investigation is being completed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office along with Mative Inc. Paper Mill.

