Hmong veterans honored at Wisconsin Hmong/Lao Veteran’s Day ceremony in Neillsville

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - On May 14th, 1975, Hmong Soldiers finally exited the Vietnam War. Now, May 14th is dedicated towards paying homage to Wisconsin’s Hmong soldiers and their efforts throughout battle.

“I’m alive today because of the service and the dedication that they did serving our forces,” said John Schultz, Fmr. State Commander, Foreign Wars.

Over 35,000 Hmong soldiers took part in the Vietnam War. In Wisconsin, their work is forever recognized.

“Governor Evers signed a bill to recognize this day into law in Wisconsin,” said Lt. Nao Shoua Xiong, President, Wisconsin Lao Veterans of America. “That’s very important and appreciative for all veterans and to remember them, we never forgot them.”

Recognition that’s even significant throughout Wausau.

“12% of our nation in Wausau is made up of Hmong people and people of Hmong descent,” said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg. “So we really have this opportunity to recognize folks for their sacrifices and their service to our nation.”

Despite Sunday’s ceremony at the Highground Vietnam Memorial in Neillsville, plus the annual holiday, some attendees believe there’s more work to be done.

“For me, it’s overwhelming being here, but there’s not enough coming back to them, I just cannot say enough,” said Schultz. “There’s so many different things that they’ve done that they’re just not getting the credit for.”

“My goal is to make sure that our community knows that they are recognized and honored,” said Mayor Rosenberg. “And I’m really am ready to see the federal government recognize them, as well.”

Work that’ll take a collective effort to give Hmong soldiers their proper acknowledgment.

“My main goal is to trying to get the recognition to extend to give them some of the benefits,” said Rep. Pat Snyder, Wisconsin 85th District. “They can be buried in a veterans cemetery here in the state, but they have to pay for themselves while our veterans don’t.”

Lieutenant Xiong says Hmong-Nao Veteran’s Day is especially important for younger generations to be educated on. Saying no one should ever forget the soldiers sacrifices.

