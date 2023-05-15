News and First Alert Weather App
Habitat for Humanity, D.C. Everest students build new affordable home in Wausau

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An affordable home for one low-income family is moving to the City of Wausau thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Wausau and the hard work of some D.C. Everest Senior High students.

Students in the building trades classes have been building a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home since the start of the school year. The home is near completion and will be moved from D.C. Everest Senior High on Wednesday morning to its permanent location at 206 N. 6th Ave. in Wausau.

The home will be moved in two pieces with the help of a crane and trailers. Habitat for Humanity volunteers will work throughout the summer to finish the home. Dedication for the new home is expected to take place in late summer.

Members of the public are invited to join volunteers and students as the house is moved as well as meet the family who will be moving into the home.

This home is the 71st to be constructed by Habitat for Humanity of Wausau since its founding in 1990. The organization builds houses using volunteer labor and funds raised from the support of local businesses, churches, individual donors, fund-raising events and proceeds from sales at Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Weston.

