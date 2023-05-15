First Alert Weather: Dry & warm weather through mid-week, elevated fire danger for Northwoods

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A dry but cool start to Monday morning. Most areas seeing morning temperatures taking a fall into the 30s. Temperatures this low could cause some frosty conditions over portions of North Central Wisconsin. Elevated fire danager threats over the Northwoods due to low and dry relative humidity and dew point values. Outdoor burning highly discourage, especially for those up north.

Elevated fire danger over portions of North Central Wisconsin (WSAW)

Temperatures will quickly warm to the 70s by Monday afternoon. Highs low to mid-70s, under sunny skies. Slightly breezy. Relative humidity values around the 20-30% range during the late morning and afternoon hours. This is a factor for what increases the fire threat danger over North Central Wisconsin.

Lots of sunshine with highs warming to the low mid 70s Monday (WSAW)

Humidity values Monday will be low, low enough where the atmosphere is very dry (WSAW)

Another warm and mostly sunny day for Tuesday. Morning temperatures will start off mild, mid-50s. A backdoor cold front will shift south across North Central Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon/evening. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a wind shift to the north in the afternoon. Only a slight chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid-70s again. A fair amount of sunshine on Wednesday with seasonable highs in the mid 60s. The elevated fire danger risk will continue in the Northwoods on Wednesday due to the dry atmosphere.

Relative humidity values Tuesday afternoon in the 20-30% range (WSAW)

Our next rain chance arrives on Thursday as low pressure and a cold front slides our way. Clouds thicken in the morning on Thursday with periods of rain and a chance of a storm later in the da, likely by the afternoon or evening hours. The risk of any severe storms is low. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 60s to low 70s. Staying damp Thursday night with times of showers, breezy, and cool into Friday.

Rain arrives Thursday, continuing through the overnight hours (WSAW)

Scattered rain lingering into Friday morning (WSAW)

