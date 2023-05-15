News and First Alert Weather App
Easy ways to make your wedding more affordable

Consider DIY for decorations and other amenities
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — The average cost of a wedding in 2023 is expected to be around $29,000, about $1,000 more than 2022, according to wedding planning platform Zola.

Sara Bigham is a lifestyle contributor with the popular website and app, Eventbrite. She shared several ideas to help you reign in your wedding budget.

Look for free tastings

“I’ve seen these offered pretty regularly from catering companies and even restaurants,” Bigham said. “It’s a great way to nibble a few bites, see what might work for your menu at your wedding without having to pay for those very expensive catering tasting menus.”

Consider DIY flower arrangements

“Flowers are costly, so grab your girlfriends and do it yourself,” Bigham suggested. “There are plenty of flower arranging classes, flower crown workshops and even make your own bouquet classes found on Eventbrite.com

Do you own makeup

If you have a friend who is skilled, consider asking them to help. You can also look for a bridal makeup class to help find ideas, or search for makeup tutorial videos on TikTok.

