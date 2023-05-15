News and First Alert Weather App
DNR reports critical fire danger in northern Wisconsin, Black Hawk helicopters on standby

Burning debris in Wausau, Wis.
Burning debris in Wausau, Wis.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock and Hannah Borchert
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has asked people to avoid burning due to critical fire danger across northern Wisconsin.

A fire weather watch is in effect and the DNR and partners at the National Weather Service are closely monitoring the situation. Fire control officials are pre-positioning equipment for rapid response including two Wisconsin Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters stationed in Rhinelander and two single engine air tankers in Solon Springs.

The sandy pines areas of northern Wisconsin are always the slowest to green up. Additionally, tree growth in this part of the state is volatile. Combined with very low humidity and the potential for winds, fires could spread out of control rapidly at this time.

Areas with ‘very high’ fire danger Monday include Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Oconto, Oneida, Polk, Price, Sawyer, Vilas and Washburn counties.

Areas with ‘high’ fire danger include Barron, Chippewa, Marathon, Menominee, Rusk, Shawano and Taylor counties.

All DNR-issued annual burning permits for debris piles, burn barrels and prescribed burns are suspended today in 21 counties where the DNR has burning permit authority.

The DNR has responded to 281 wildfires burning more than 3,358 acres so far this year. Most of these were related to debris burning, which is the single largest cause of wildfires in Wisconsin.

The current fire danger in the southern half of the state is low as vegetation has greened up and the area has received periodic rain over the last few weeks.

