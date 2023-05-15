4 area police officers honored by Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Four law enforcement officers from central and northern Wisconsin were honored by the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

School Resource Officer Nick Stetzer from the Wausau Police Department, Officer Josiah Kaetterhenry from the Wausau Police Department, Officer Seth Fohr and Officer Nancy Dehmlow from the Park Falls Police Department were recipients of the Packers Protect & Serve Award. The award recognizes them for going above and beyond the call of duty within the state of Wisconsin.

The winners received a special award and a $2,000 grant to benefit their department or a nonprofit. They were treated to a luncheon and an award presentation, as well as speeches from Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler, and De Pere Chief of Police Jeremy Muraski. Award winners attended with their family members, friends, fellow officers and superiors.

