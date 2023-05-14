News and First Alert Weather App
Town of Marathon man arrested for child enticement and drug offenses

Town of Marathon resident Jeffery H Seubert is expected to appear in court on Monday.
By Hannah Borchert
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau police have arrested 65-year-old Town of Marathon resident Jeffery Seubert for child enticement and drug offenses, according to a Wausau Police Department press release.

The release said Seubert solicited an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old child online. Officials said Seubert initiated the contact over social media and made plans to meet in Wausau with the child and engage in sexual and drug-related activities.

When Seubert arrived at the location on Wausau’s southeast side Wausau police took him into custody without incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Seubert has been transported to the Marathon County Jail. The following charges have been recommended to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office:

1. Child Enticement

2. Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime

3. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Suebert is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday, May 15th at 2:00 PM in Marathon County Circuit Court.

