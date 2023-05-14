Portage County Cultural Festival keeps getting growing every year

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Cultural Festival is back after three days on hiatus because of COVID-19 with all your favorite features from last time. There was lots of music, art, crafts, shopping, and food. This is Portage County’s 31st Cultural Festival and the attendance just keeps getting bigger every year.

“Started with the university and social services and schools working together to put together the festival and it’s grown ever since,” said Executive Committee Elizabeth Fulton.

The Cultural Festival is volunteer run and it’s completely free. People in Portage County continue to support the festival year after year.

“Everyone loves it, loves seeing it happen and loves being involved. There are community groups, different volunteer groups, different companies that support as well as the university, the high school, the junior highs,” said new volunteer Francene Gollon.

You can’t forget about the food either. A highlight for many at Portage County Culture Festival is giving their taste buds an experience they can’t get home.

“And the other reason people come is the food. We have Indian food. These are the wings. The stuffed chicken wings from the Hmong. I love them. Really, you got to come out for the wings,” said volunteer Mike Demarco.

The festival has gained popularity over the years with others hoping to have one of their own in the future.

“I have been in contact with a number of communities. They’ve called me because they are wanting to start something, so I think that’s really important and you know, we are glad to share,” said Fulton.

Fulton said as Portage County becomes more diverse it’s important to teach kids about all the different kinds of culture around them.

