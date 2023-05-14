First Alert Weather: Wet weather south for Mom’s Day, brighter start to the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy Mother’s Day! The weather on Sunday will not be picture perfect, particularly in Central Wisconsin as periods of rain showers will be around through the early to mid afternoon. It is going to be dry in the north however with some sunshine developing as the day wears on. If you are a fan of sunshine, brighter times for the early work week. The one issue lingering will be an elevated fire danger in the northern tier of the state, which will continue until the next best widespread rainfall, which is on tap for Thursday into Friday. Be prepared for the coolest conditions of the week on Friday.

Morning showers in Central Wisconsin, some breaks of sun later in the day. (WSAW)

If you will be out and about with Mom on Sunday, you better take the umbrella with you in Central Wisconsin. Periods of rain showers are likely into the early to mid afternoon on Sunday from about Highway 10 on south. To the north, clouds will be common in Wausau until mid to late afternoon, while sunshine will break through the clouds in the Northwood by the early afternoon. Highs on Sunday will range from the warmest in the north in the upper 60s to low 70s, while in the mid 60s in Wausau, and upper 50s to around 60 farther south in the area.

Rain showers south Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Showers shifting south by early this evening. (WSAW)

Clouds will be clearing Sunday evening for the entire region, with a tranquil night into Monday morning. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Sunglasses weather on Monday with wall to wall sunshine. A pleasant afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Lots of sunshine on Monday. (WSAW)

A backdoor cold front will be shifting south across North Central Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon/evening. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a wind shift to the north in the afternoon. Only a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70s. A fair amount of sunshine on Wednesday with seasonable highs in the mid 60s.

The next risk of wet weather is on Thursday as low pressure and cold front slide our way. Clouds thicken in the morning on Thursday with periods of rain and a chance of a storm. The risk of any severe storms is low. Highs on Thursday in the low to mid 60s. Staying damp Thursday night with times of showers, breezy, and cool into Friday. Temperatures on Friday might not make it out of the mid 50s.

Showers with a chance of a storm on Thursday afternoon. (WSAW)

Wet weather likely Thursday evening. (WSAW)

Breezy, damp, and cooler on Friday. (WSAW)

Conditions will improve going into next weekend with a fair amount of sun on tap for Saturday and next Sunday. Highs in the low 70s Saturday and in the upper 60s on Sunday.

High temperatures in the 60s and 70s for most of the week, coolest on Friday. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.