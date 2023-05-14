Avoiding flower scams this Mother’s Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mother’s Day is on Sunday and many consumers will be giving gifts of floral arrangements for the occasion. But the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is warning people about flower scams.

With the convenience of ordering online, DATCP is telling consumers to beware of businesses claiming to be local flower shops. These businesses may list a local address and place ads online to deceive customers into believing they are local. DATCAP said these companies often inflate their costs, order from a local flower shop on your behalf, and pocket the difference.

Whether it’s roses, tulips, or lilies, make sure to do your research before ordering flowers online to avoid scams.

“The common ones are, I would say first websites that portray to be local when in fact they are located someplace outside of Wisconsin,” said Michael Domke, the director of DATCP’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

DATCP said while ordering flowers online may be easier, you may not always get what you pay for.

“Two things can happen with that. The first is, they do connect with a local flower shop to deliver those flowers, or unfortunately, the worst case scenario is they don’t really exist at all in regards to providing those flowers. They’re not a real shop and they get take your money and you don’t get anything,” said Domke.

In some cases, the flowers do actually get delivered.

“The scam works then there’s additional charges and surcharges and extra delivery fees because they have to make on top of where they’re getting those flowers from,” said Domke.

If you do plan on ordering plants for Mom, there are some questions you can ask to make sure the florist is legit.

“Ask them ‘Where are you located?’ You know does that address or location make sense,” said Domke. “You can ask them specifically, what type of flowers are they going to put in the arrangement?”

However, the safest bet is to buy in-store.

“I will always say that shopping locally or going in person is going to be a safer bet. Standing face to face with someone, having them explain to you exactly, having the product right there in the store to show you, that is the best way to avoid getting scammed,” said Domke.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.