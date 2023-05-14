Authorities searching for missing Price County girl

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Price County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Madalynn Murphy was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Saturday at her home in Catawba. She was wearing a pink t-shirt and dark-colored shorts. Madalynn has shoulder-length, blonde hair.

If you see Madalynn or have any information that may help authorities locate her, call 911 or contact the Price County Sheriff’s Office at 715-339-3011.

