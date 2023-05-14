News and First Alert Weather App
Authorities searching for missing Price County girl

Madalynn Murphy, 11, is missing from her home in Price County
Madalynn Murphy, 11, is missing from her home in Price County(Price County Sheriff's Office)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Price County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Madalynn Murphy was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Saturday at her home in Catawba. She was wearing a pink t-shirt and dark-colored shorts. Madalynn has shoulder-length, blonde hair.

If you see Madalynn or have any information that may help authorities locate her, call 911 or contact the Price County Sheriff’s Office at 715-339-3011.

